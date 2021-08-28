India vs England Man of the Match today: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in 3rd England vs India Leeds Test?

India vs England Man of the Match: The English fast bowler won his first Man of the Match award in international cricket.

It took less than 20 overs for the English bowlers to pick eight wickets and register an innings victory on the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds.

Appearing to be unperturbed by India’s comeback on the third day of the match yesterday, English bowlers defied batting-friendly conditions to bundle out India for 278 in 99.3 overs to win the match by an innings and 76 runs.

With India losing their senior-most trio of Cheteshwar Pujara (91), Virat Kohli (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (10) in quick succession in the first hour today, their chances of lasting for the whole day were as minimized by a large extent.

India vs England Man of the Match today

With bowling figures of 26-6-65-5, England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was the pick of their bowlers on Day 4. Robinson was well-assisted by Craig Overton, who picked bowling figures of 18.3-6-47-3 on Test comeback.

Robinson, whose match figures of 36-9-81-7 comprised of wickets of Rahane, Pujara, Kohli and Rishabh Pant (twice), was awarded with the “Man of the Match” award for the first time in his Test career.

“It’s a dream to be honest, to get a Man of the Match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it’s nice to use the conditions here, so I’m happy to get a five-for here.

“To bowl with Jimmy [James Anderson] and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game. I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible. It’s nice to get [Virat] Kohli, after he got me for two fours in the over,” Robinson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ollie Robinson said he learnt how to bowl wobble seam from Jimmy Anderson just last week. Used it to decent effect at Headingley. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 28, 2021

Having picked 16 wickets in three Tests at an average and strike rate of 19.06 and 43.8 respectively, Robinson is currently the highest wicket-taker in this series.