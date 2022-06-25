India vs Ireland head to head T20 record: IND vs IRE T20 head to head stats and records

India vs Ireland head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IRE vs IND T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland will be played in Dublin tonight. Touring Ireland only for the third time, India will play a couple of T20Is within three days on this tour.

In what will only be their fourth T20I against each other, both Ireland and India will take the field with contrasting motives. While the hosts would want to stage an upset by winning their first-ever match against this opposition, the visitors would be looking to continue with a winning streak against this opposition in spite of playing with a second-string squad under a brand new captain and team management.

India vs Ireland head to head T20 record

In our head-to-head articles, we only mention about players taking part in a series in the general run of things. However, considering the less number of matches between these two teams, an exception has been made.

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by IRE: 0

Matches won by IND: 3

Matches played in Ireland: 2 (IRE 0, IND 2)

Matches played in Europe: 3 (IRE 0, IND 3)

Matches played at Malahide: 2 (IRE 0, IND 2)

IRE average score against IND: 105

IND average score against IRE: 178

Most runs for IRE: 62 (James Shannon)

Most runs for IND: 149 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for IRE: 5 (Peter Chase)

Most wickets for IND: 7 (Kuldeep Yadav)

Most catches for IRE: 3 (Stuart Thompson)

Most catches for IND: 2 (Yusuf Pathan and Kuldeep Yadav)

The last Ireland-India T20I was also played at the same venue four years ago when India had beat Ireland by a whopping 143-run margin. Chasing a 214-run target, all the Irish could manage were 70/10 in 12.3 overs.