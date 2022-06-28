“Deepak Hooda owned his series”: Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda for smashing his maiden T20I century vs Ireland in Dublin

Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda after he received the ‘Player of the series’ award for a spectacular show against Ireland.

During the second and final T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village Cricket ground in Malahide, Dublin, team India prevailed by 4 runs despite a gritty, spirited chase by the Irish batters en route the stiff target of 226.

The experienced batting duo of Paul Stirling (40 off 18) and Andrew Balbirnie (60 off 37) gave Ireland an ideal start with a 72-run partnership in mere 5.4 Overs for the first wicket.

A couple of handy partnerships – 47 (21) and 32 (18) for the fifth and sixth wickets respectively right till the end of the chase involving George Dockrell (34* off 16), Harry Tector (39 off 28), and Mark Adair (23* off 12), gave a relatively stronger Indian side a proper run for their money before they leave the Ireland shores.

As for India, they were all over the Irish bowlers like a rash, posting a mammoth score of 225/7 in their 20 Overs. A 176-run partnership off 87 deliveries for the second wicket between Deepak Hooda (104 off 57) and Sanju Samson (77 off 42) – highest ever for India in the format history, paved way for the series clinching victory later.

Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda

Hooda went on to become only the fourth Indian to smash a T20I century, reaching the landmark moment while facing his 55th delivery of the night.

Having scored a match-winning 47*(29) while opening the batting during the first T20I, the 27-year-old smashed his century tonight while batting at no.3, and fittingly was awarded with the ‘Player of the series’ accolade.

Former India batter turned commentator seemed to be highly impressed by Hood’s clinical form with the bat, and took to his social media handle to not only praise him, but also make a case for the selectors, who might scratch their heads to find a way out for him in the squad alongside the senior players during the T20 World Cup this year.

Deepak Hooda owned this series. Totally. And he happens to be the man who’s not got enough chances…but how do you accommodate him when the senior guys are back? Run-up to the World Cup is going to be really entertaining… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 28, 2022

