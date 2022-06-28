Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match

Most sixes in a T20 match: The Village Cricket Ground in Dublin was witness to an absolute run-fest during India versus Ireland 2nd T20I.

During the second and final T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village Cricket ground in Malahide, Dublin, team India got the better of Ireland by the barest of margins – 4 runs, in what turned out to be an absolute edge-of-the-seat, high scoring thriller encounter between the two sides.

The win has meant that team India not only clinched the two-match T20I series 2-0, but also maintained their winning streak against Ireland in T20Is.

In a match that saw both the teams post a combined total of 226 runs across 40 Overs, Ireland gave a relatively stronger Indian side a proper run for their money en route the target of 226 runs.

Led by the experienced Paul Stirling (40 off 18) right at the top of the batting order, Ireland got of to an ideal start to the stiff chase, with a 72-run stand for the first wicket between Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (60 off 37) in mere 5.4 Overs.

A spirited show on display by the Irish batters throughout the chase never lost steam, as they kept going for the big shots throughout the innings, to never let the Indian bowlers breathe easy even for a while.

What a thriller we’ve witnessed 😮#TeamIndia win the 2nd #IREvIND by 4 runs and seal the 2-match series 2️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Ix0a6evrR pic.twitter.com/6GaXOAaieQ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022

Most sixes in a T20 match

While the Irish batters managed to smash a total of 14 Sixes to ultimately post 221/5 in their 20 Overs, team India sent 11 deliveries out of the park to score 225/7 in the first innings.

A far as most Sixes in a T20 match is concerned, the collective of 25 Sixes in today’s encounter is nowhere near the maximum Sixes aggregate ever.

The present record is held by the teams – Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan, who smashed a total of 37 sixes during their encounter in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

As far as T20I matches are concerned, with a total of 33 combined Sixes, Serbia and Bulgaria made it to the top of this T20I team record just a few days ago, at the National Sports Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match

Bulgaria and Serbia, with a total of 41 Fours and 30 Sixes, scored a total of 344 runs with the help of boundaries, during the first T20I between these two sides a week ago.

Bulgaria (229/4) defeated Serbia (225/6) by 6 wickets during the aforementioned match, as both teams got themselves registered in the T20I record books.