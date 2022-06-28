Cricket

Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match

Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"LeBron James really lied to reporters about not flopping!": When the 6'9 Lakers star told media that he doesn't even know how to flop
Next Article
‘Kyrie Irving, you don’t have a level off court’: Stephen A. Smith just bodied the $90 million Nets star and father Drederick Irving on Twitter
Cricket Latest News
"Deepak Hooda owned his series": Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda for smashing his maiden T20I century vs Ireland in Dublin
“Deepak Hooda owned his series”: Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda for smashing his maiden T20I century vs Ireland in Dublin

Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda after he received the ‘Player of the series’…