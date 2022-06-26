India vs Ireland Man of the Match 1st T20I: Who won Man of the Match today in IND vs IRE Dublin T20I?

India vs Ireland Man of the Match today: The Indian spinner won his second T20I match award away from home today.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India beat Ireland by 7 wickets to register a comprehensive victory. Playing against Ireland after four years, India have maintained their unbeaten streak against them across formats.

Chasing a 109-run target in a 12-over rain-affected match, India won the match with 16 balls remaining primarily because of a 64-run third-wicket partnership between opening batter Deepak Hooda (47*) and captain Hardik Pandya (24).

A career-best knock in his fourth T20I saw Hooda hitting six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 162.06 including the winning shot. Pandya, on the other hand, hit a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 200 tonight.

Having contributed with 26 (11) comprising of three fours and two sixes, opening batter Ishan Kishan provided India with a brisk start before getting out in the third over.

India vs Ireland Man of the Match today

Pandya’s decision to bowl first was countered well by Ireland batter Harry Tector, who scored a career-best 64* (33) at a strike rate of 193.93. However, experienced Indian campaigners in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal putting together combined bowling figures of 6-1-27-2 ensured that the Indian batters don’t have to chase an improbable target.

Only two Indian bowlers with an economy rate of less than 10 at The Village on Sunday, Kumar and Chahal also picked a wicket apiece. Chahal, who gave away just 11 runs in his three overs at an economy rate of 3.66, was declared the Player of the Match for the fifth time in his T20I career.

A good first win under the belt for us. Onto the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ORiogindlr — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 26, 2022

“Very difficult [to bowl in these cold conditions]. I felt like a finger spinner today [smiles]. Sometimes it’s hard but you have to adapt to every conditions. He [Hardik Pandya] gave liberty to bowl whatever I want to bowl. Atmosphere is pretty chilled,” Chahal told BT Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.