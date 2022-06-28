Cricket

India vs Ireland Man of the Series 2nd T20: Who won Man of the Series IND vs IRE T20 series 2022?

India vs Ireland Man of the Series 2nd T20: Who won Man of the Series IND vs IRE T20 series 2022?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman attacks ex-wife and gets plastered in front of his son!" : When the Bulls legend lost grip of himself during his post-retirement struggle with alcoholism
Next Article
"LeBron James really lied to reporters about not flopping!": When the 6'9 Lakers star told media that he doesn't even know how to flop
Cricket Latest News
Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match
Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match

Most sixes in a T20 match: The Village Cricket Ground in Dublin was witness to…