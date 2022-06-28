India vs Ireland Man of the Series 2nd T20: Who won Man of the Series IND vs IRE T20 series 2022?

India vs Ireland Man of the Series: The rookie Indian batter won a series award for the first time in his internationl career.

During the second T20I of India’s tour of Ireland 2022 in Dublin, India beat Ireland by 4 runs to maintain their winning streak against Ireland across formats.

Ireland might have failed at not winning their first-ever match against India but they didn’t lose without putting up a fight. In fact, the hosts appeared to be in more control while chasing a 226-run target in the second innings.

Needing 17 runs in the last over, George Dockrell (34*) and Mark Adair (23*) fell short by a handful of runs to make the most of a quickfire start provided by opening batter Paul Stirling (40) and Andrew Balbirnie (60).

First Irish batter to get out at The Village today, Stirling hit five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 222.22. Balbirnie, on the other hand, hit three fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 162.16.

With bowling figures of 4-0-41-1, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of their bowlers on Tuesday. Other than Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel also got a wicket apiece.

India vs Ireland Man of the Series 2022

India batter Deepak Hooda, who has had a stellar two-match series, has won the ‘Man of the Series’ award for being the highest run-scorer by quite some distance. In a couple of innings, Hooda’s 151 runs have come at an average of 151 and a strike rate of 175.58. It was only in this match that Hooda became only the fourth Indian batter to score a T20I century.

“I am coming from a good IPL, I was trying to follow up the same performance here as well. I like playing aggressively. Batting up the order, I have the time, I try to play according to the situation. Fans are superb here, I never feel like playing outside India,” Hooda told BT Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Loved playing here and also the great support from the fans in the stands 🇮🇳❤️#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/1j2xzYNrb9 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 28, 2022

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Ireland pacer Craig Young has finished the series with most wickets. In a couple of matches, Young had picked four wickets at an average of 13.25, an economy rate of 8.83 and a strike rate of 9.