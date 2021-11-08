India vs Namibia Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup match?

India vs Namibia Man of the Match: The Indian all-rounder won his second consecutive Man of the Match award tonight.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Namibia in Dubai, India beat Namibia by 9 wickets to register a third victory in their fifth match of the tournament. With the four semi-finalists already confirmed for this World Cup, this match was always going to be a dead-rubber.

Chasing a 133-run target at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India sealed the chase in the over on the back of a quickfire 86-run opening partnership between batter Lokesh Rahul (54*) and vice-captain Rohit Sharma (56).

India at the #T20WorldCup in a nutshell: put in strong performances against the weak teams but paid the price for a couple of weak performances against strong teams.#IndvsNam — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 8, 2021

Sharma, who initially took up the role of an attacker, was dismissed at the halfway mark. It was then that Rahul took the mantle upon himself to hit four fours and two sixes as India won the match in the 16th over.

India vs Namibia Man of the Match

After captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, his bowlers justified the decision as another disciplined bowling effort saw them restricting Namibia to 132/8 in 2o overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-16-3, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of their bowlers. While fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also picked a couple of wickets, Jasprit Bumrah picked a solitary wicket. Jadeja, who hadn’t won a T20I match award for almost a decade, has now won two in a row that too in a world event.

“As a bowler I enjoyed the game, the ball was dry and that is always good for a spinner. Some turned and some didn’t so the batsman had to keep guessing. I’ve been playing with [Ravichandran] Ashwin for 10 years, he’s played well in the IPL with the white ball, and he’s brought that here,” Jadeja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.