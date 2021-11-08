Semi final of World Cup 2021: T20 World Cup 2021 semi finals schedule and fixtures

Semi final of World Cup 2021: Despite a Super 12 match remaining, the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have already been decided.

During the 41st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Scotland in Sharjah, Pakistan maintained their winning spree on the back of a 72-run victory to be the only unbeaten team in the Super 12s.

Chasing a formidable 190-run target, all Scotland could manage was 117/6 despite Richie Berrington (37-ball 54*) scoring a fighting half-century. With bowling figures of 4-0-14-2, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was the pick of their bowlers.

After captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan put on board 189/4 primarily due to Azam (66) and veteran batter Shoaib Malik’s individual half-centuries. Having scored 54* (18) with the help of one four and six sixes, Malik scored the fastest T20I half-century by a Pakistani batter.

Semi final of World Cup 2021

Pakistan’s victory once again bought them back at the top after a brief demotion as far as the points table of Group 2 is concerned.

Victorious for the fifth time in Round 2, Pakistan have thrown the NRR (Net Run Rate) out of the window as 10 points to their name confirmed them a spot at the top of the points table. New Zealand, the only Group 2 team with four victories, have finished at a spot behind Pakistan on the points table.

Another impressive all round show. For a World Cup run, five out of five wins is an incredible effort. Head down though for the final sprint.#PakistanZindabad — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 7, 2021

The development means that the two ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals will be played between England-New Zealand and Australia-Pakistan respectively.

2021 World Cup semi final list

November 10 – England vs New Zealand in Abu Dhabi at 19:30 hours (IST)

November 11 – Pakistan vs Australia in Dubai at 19:30 hours (IST)