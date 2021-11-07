India vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records | IND vs NAM T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

India vs Namibia T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

In what will be the last Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the 42nd match will be played between India and Namibia in Dubai tomorrow.

The match could well be converted into a dead-rubber especially if New Zealand beat Afghanistan in their ongoing match in Abu Dhabi. Assuming that Afghanistan beat New Zealand today, India will know the exact numbers needed for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

Having won and lost two matches each so far, India need another victory to have the equal number of points and then aim to qualify on the basis of a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

As far as Namibia are concerned, they have won one and lost three matches to be at the penultimate position on the points table in Group 2. In what has been an outstanding maiden T20 World Cup for them, Namibia would be looking to at least make things difficult for India on Monday.

India vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records

Readers must note that this match will be the first-ever T20I between India and Namibia. In the absence of any match over the years, there are no numbers as far as head-to-head stats are concerned.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time when a Test playing nation is playing its first-ever T20I with an associate team.

It’s been an amazing experience so far representing @CricketNamibia1 at this years @T20WorldCup One more game to go, hopefully we can finish with a bang!!! #eagles #t20worldcup #namibia pic.twitter.com/d7j8iXuxng — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, India have won one and lost two out of their three T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the contrary, Namibia have won three and lost two out of their five T20Is at this venue.

India vs Namibia ODI 2003

The only instance of an India vs Namibia international match had been registered nearly a couple of decades ago in 2003. In what was an ODI World Cup match, India have won by a mammoth margin of 181 runs.