India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Mumbai Test?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 2nd IND vs NZ Test.

The second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India will commence in Mumbai from tomorrow. In what will be the last match of the tour for New Zealand, the visitors would want to register their first victory.

A victory in this match will not just provide 12 ICC World Test Championship points to New Zealand, it will also end a drought in this format for them. It is noteworthy that New Zealand had last won a Test match in India way back in 1988 and that their last Test victory had come at the Wankhede Stadium.

India, on the other hand, also have an impressive Test record in Mumbai winning 11 and losing seven out of their 25 Tests. In their attempt of making the most of a home Test in a World Championship, the hosts wouldn’t want to finish a home series without a victory.

Given the discussions around vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s form (or the lack of it), all eyes will be on the Indian team management as to whether they decided to drop him or give him one last chance. If not Rahane, it will be interesting to see whom captain Virat Kohli replaces in the Playing XI tomorrow.

Considering prevailing weather conditions in Mumbai and how well their fast bowlers bowled in the first Test, New Zealand should be tempted towards playing an extra fast bowler in Neil Wagner.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the Second Test between India and New Zealand in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for New Zealand’s tour of India 2021.

This Test between India and New Zealand will be televised on a number of channels owned by Star Network which includes commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this Test series.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Back to Test cricket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IgjfuySCWK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 2, 2021

As far as the fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch the Mumbai Test on their televisions by tuning in to Sky Sports New Zealand.

Date – 03/12/2021 (Friday) – 07/12/2021 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India) and 05:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and Sky Sports (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).