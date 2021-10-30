India vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs NZ match.

India and New Zealand will garner a lot of limelight upon facing each other in their second Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai tomorrow.

Given the Group 2 points table at this point in time, the loser of this match will all be all but eliminated from the tournament. The winner, on the other hand, will be all in likeliness of moving to the semi-finals alongside Pakistan barring an upset or two from Afghanistan, Namibia or Scotland.

India and New Zealand, who have played a lot of cricket across formats with each other in the last two years or so, are well-versed with each other’s strengths and weaknesses. With both the top teams desperate for a victory to save themselves the embarrassment of losing two matches in a row in a World Cup, fans can be rest assured for a close encounter.

While neither of the teams confirmed their Playing XI on the eve of the match, there are chances of both India and New Zealand making at least one change to their XI on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Star Network are broadcasting ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have arranged numerous options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Much like Indian Premier League 2021, Star are broadcasting World Cup matches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels for the India vs New Zealand T20I are concerned, fans will be able to watch the Super 12 contest on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Talking about fans of New Zealand, they will be able to watch the Dubai T20I on Spark Sport. Online users in New Zealand will have to login to the Sky Sports app to watch this fascinating contest. However, owing to the time difference, the match will be played on a Monday morning as per New Zealand’s time.

Date – 31/10/2021 (Sunday) and 01/11/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (India) and 03:00 AM (New Zealand – next day).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Spark Sport app (New Zealand).