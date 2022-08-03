India vs Pakistan all match win list: India vs Pakistan total T20 match record

India vs Pakistan all match win list: India and Pakistan will be locking horns for the first time this year later this month.

One announcement from the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) around the fixtures of Asia Cup 2022 yesterday has made cricket fans across the globe mark August 28 in their calendars.

While the upcoming 15th season of the Asia Cup will commence after a four-year gap with a Sri Lanka-Afghanistan T20I on August 27, the subsequent day will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing each other in a blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Interestingly, it was the same Dubai International Cricket Stadium which had hosted the last India-Pakistan T20I during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. With Pakistan thumping India by 10 wickets back then, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to make amends later this month.

India and Pakistan have only played nine T20Is against each other in their 15-year history in the shortest format. The lack of bilateral series between these two countries due to reasons other than cricket is the primary reason why they haven’t faced each other a lot in T20Is.

India, who have dominated Pakistan in whatever little cricket they have played against each other in the last decade or so, have maintained a 7-2 lead in these nine T20Is.

India vs Pakistan all match win list

S. No. Winner Margin Ground Year 1 India Bowl Out Durban 2007 2 India 5 runs Johannesburg 2007 3 India 8 wickets Colombo 2012 4 Pakistan 5 wickets Bengaluru 2012 5 India 11 runs Ahmedabad 2012 6 India 7 wickets Mirpur 2014 7 India 5 wickets Mirpur 2016 8 India 6 wickets Kolkata 2016 9 Pakistan 10 wickets Dubai 2021

We all know what happened when both sides last met in Dubai 😉#AsiaCup2022 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/yvEaoyi4bW — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 2, 2022

Depending on the results, there’s a scope for two more India-Pakistan matches in subsequent Asia Cup 2022 rounds.