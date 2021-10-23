India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20 | IND vs PAK Stats | Dubai T20I

India vs Pakistan Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.

The 16th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and Pakistan in Dubai tomorrow. In what will be the first Round 2 match for both the teams, a high-profile clash between the arch-rivals is highly likely to go down as the most followed Super 12 match.

India, who start as favourites in any world event these days, have a highly experienced unit as compared to Pakistan. In addition to winning their last four T20Is against Pakistan, India also have the backing of recent form as they are coming on the back of defeating England and Australia comprehensively in the warm-up matches.

Despite winning and losing a warm-up match each, Pakistan shouldn’t be taken lightly by any means. Their unpredictability at the highest level has often seen them defy all odds on their day.

Best of luck to you boys for the WC campaign. Just remember millions of hearts beat with you and millions more are praying for you #PakistanZindabad — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 23, 2021

As far as experience is concerned, as many as nine (out of 15) Pakistani players have made their T20I debuts after the last India-Pakistan T20I. Barring former captains namely Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed, no other Pakistani player of this World Cup squad has played a T20I against India.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20

Total number of matches played: 8

Matches won by IND: 7

Matches won by PAK: 1

Matches played in Asia: 6 (IND 5, PAK 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 5 (IND 5, PAK 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (IND 5, PAK 0)

IND average score against PAK: 136

PAK average score against IND: 133

Most runs for IND: 254 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PAK: 164 (Shoaib Malik)

Most wickets for IND: 5 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PAK: No current Pakistani player has picked a T20I wicket vs India

Most catches for IND: 3 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for PAK: 4 (Shoaib Malik)

India-Pakistan’s last T20I dates back to ICC World Twenty20 2016 when current captain Virat Kohli had scored a sublime half-century to play a titular role in sealing a 119-run chase in the 16th over.