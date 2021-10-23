India vs Pakistan T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

India vs Pakistan T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs PAK match.

The first match of Group 2 of Round 2 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai today. Considering the history between the two nations, it goes without saying that the match has it in it to allure maximum engagement among fans across the globe.

India, who will have the burden of expectations upon them, would be wanting to stand tall on their potential for doing just that would be enough for them to beat Pakistan. While the same is evident on paper, unpredictability around the Pakistani cricket team could well power them to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

While the Indian players would be banking upon their experience of playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Indian Premier League 2021, Pakistani players are expected to be unperturbed about the same as they have played a large number of their home matches at this venue.

India vs Pakistan T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Star Network are broadcasting ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have put forward multiple options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Much like Indian Premier League 2021, Star are broadcasting World Cup matches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels for the India vs Pakistan T20I are concerned, fans will be able to watch the Super 12 contest on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Talking about Pakistani fans, they will be able to watch the Dubai T20I on PTV and ASports. Online users in Pakistan will have to login to Daraz to watch an India-Pakistan T20I after more than half-a-decade.

Date – 24/10/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India) and PTV & ASports (Pakistan).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Daraz app (Pakistan).