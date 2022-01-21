“India vs Pakistan is the biggest game”: Michael Vaughan denies the Ashes as the biggest rivalry in World Cricket

Michael Vaughan denies the Ashes series between Australia and England as the biggest rivalry in World Cricket.

A 0-4 series loss against Australia in the recently concluded Ashes series Down Under has meant that England’s wait to win an away Ashes series agonizingly continues.

The England men’s team have not only not won an Ashes series in Australia since 2013/14, but have also failed to win a single Test since then as well.

Having said that, the build-up to the Ashes rivalry between the two oldest Cricketing nations have always been hyped-up like no other series in modern day Cricket.

But, the way Australia have been dominating the rivalry for quite a many years now, a major section of the fans and experts have started terming the series as much inferior to say a match-up between India and Pakistan.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has also echoed his sentiments along similar lines.

Michael Vaughan denies the Ashes rivalry to be superior

With the T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures announced by the ICC on Friday, India and Pakistan have yet again been clubbed together in the same group for very obvious reasons.

With perhaps the recent Ashes series results in mind, Vaughan finally admitted that it is an India-Pakistan game and not the Ashes which is the biggest game in world Cricket, even though many ex-Australian and England players would like to think otherwise.

“I think, we being England and Australia ex-players, we all kind of think of the Ashes as the biggest game in world cricket, it’s not! India versus Pakistan is the biggest game”, exclaimed Vaughan during a Star Sports show.

The 47-year-old also seemed to be excited to witness Rohit Sharma lead the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. “Looking forward to Rohit Sharma being the captain, probably the first time he’s going to be under real pressure. It’s going to be an epic event,” Vaughan further added.

India is scheduled to face Pakistan on October 23 in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Both the teams would face each other at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).