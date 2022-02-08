India vs Pakistan match tickets 2022: How to do IND vs PAK T20 World Cup tickets booking?

India vs Pakistan match tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match.

The craze for India-Pakistan cricket rivalry in not unknown to anyone. The same was validated as a bigger rivalry than Ashes by former England captain Michael Vaughan last month.

Had it not been for constant political tensions between both the countries over the years, India vs Pakistan bilateral series would’ve been arguably the most watched cricketing contest in times when there are questions being raised over the existence of two-team series in the sport.

India-Pakistan rivalry witnessed a whole new chapter during the ICC T20 World Cup last year when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to register their first-ever World Cup victory over their arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan match tickets

The next India vs Pakistan match will be a Group match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 in Melbourne. Set to be the seventh T20I between these two teams at a neutral venue, it will be the first time when they will lock horns in Australia.

It was only yesterday that tickets for the eagerly-awaited match were opened for sale for general public. However, the match got sold out within minutes which left a large number of fans deprived of buying them.

How to do IND vs PAK T20 World Cup tickets booking?

Although there’s no guarantee of getting tickets, fans who wish to buy tickets for the iconic match are left with a solitary option of joining the waitlist by clicking here.

The aforementioned link will take a user to the tickets page of 2022 T20 World Cup. Scroll down on “Find More Matches” option. Scroll down once again to India vs Pakistan match and click on “Buy Tickets”.

It is on the left side of computer screens that you will find an option of joining the waitlist. Fans who will join the waitlist will get an opportunity to book India vs Pakistan match tickets on priority basis only if more tickets are made available with time.

MCG capacity for IND vs PAK World Cup match

Readers must note that the Melbourne Cricket Ground has it in it to accommodate a grand total of 90,000 fans for a match. It wouldn’t be wrong, by any means, to say that these many fans for an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will promise an electrifying atmosphere at the venue.