India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA vs IND Centurion Test?

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st SA vs IND Test.

The first Test of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 will be played in Centurion from tomorrow. In what will be the second of the two Test matches beginning on Sunday (in addition to Australia vs England third Test), cricket fans across the world will have 16 hours of uninterrupted Test cricket for the next five days.

India, who had last played a Test match in South Africa in January 2018, will be playing one after almost four years. As far as playing a Test against each other is concerned, South Africa and India will be locking horns after just over three years.

Set to play a Test match after six months and a home Test match after almost a year, South Africa will continue their transition phase under Dean Elgar, who will lead a comparatively inexperienced squad.

India, on the other hand, will doubtlessly have eyes on an elusive Test series victory in South Africa. Considering the recent happenings around their captain Virat Kohli, he would be itching for both the team and himself doing well on this tour.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of the first Test between South Africa and India in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22.

The Centurion Test between South Africa and India will be televised on a couple of channels owned by Star Network which includes commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada Hindi are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this Test series.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport.

Date – 26/12/2021 (Sunday) – 30/12/2021 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (South Africa) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).