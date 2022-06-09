India vs South Africa broadcasting channel in India: 1st T20I IND vs SA where to watch on which channel?

India vs South Africa broadcasting channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs SA T20I.

The first T20I of South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Delhi tonight. Scheduled to play five T20Is on as many venues across 11 days, South Africa will become only the second team to play international cricket in India in the month of June.

Seventh bilateral T20I series between these two teams, it will only be the third time when South Africa will be playing a bilateral T20I series in India. In their past six T20I series against each other, India have won three as compared to South Africa’s two victories. South Africa, who had won their inaugural T20I series in India seven years ago, had drawn a three-match series 1-1 in 2019 (last series between these teams).

With an ICC T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year, both India and South Africa have a clear preparatory goal lying in front of them especially after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup in the UAE.

India vs South Africa broadcasting channel in India

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of South Africa’s tour of India 2022 in India. As had been the case during the recently concluded 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the T20Is as well.

Delhi T20I between India and South Africa will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they are likely to watch the first T20I on their televisions by tuning in to the popular SuperSport.

Date – 09/06/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (South Africa) and 07:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).