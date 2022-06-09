Why KL Rahul ruled out: What happened to KL Rahul? Who is replacement of KL Rahul?

Why KL Rahul ruled out: The in-form batter will miss the imminent five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The Indian cricket team faced a massive blow on the eve of their imminent five-match T20I series against South Africa in the form of captain KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav getting ruled out of the series due to respective injuries.

Rahul, who made his Test and ODI captaincy debuts in South Africa earlier this year, would’ve led India for the first time at home and in the shortest format in Delhi tonight. Yadav, on the other hand, would’ve wanted to make an impact at the highest level after a career-best Indian Premier League season for Delhi Capitals.

Why KL Rahul ruled out?

Not new to injuries, Rahul has been ruled out of the series after suffering a right groin injury on this particular occasion. Readers must note that Rahul has also suffered a left thigh strain and a left hamstring injury since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Yadav has injured his right (non-bowling) hand while batting in the nets at the Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday.

“Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening,” BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) said in an official press release.

Who is replacement of KL Rahul?

In spite of losing a couple of key players, India have refrained from announcing replacements for this series. A primary reason for the same is the hosts still having 16 fit players to take part in five T20Is across 11 days.

“The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA [National Cricket Academy] where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment,” the release further said.

As far as captaincy is concerned, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will become India’s eighth T20I captain and 42nd overall. Pant, 24, will be India’s second-youngest captain in T20Is and fourth-youngest overall.