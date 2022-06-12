India vs South Africa live streaming online free: Best app to watch IND vs SA T20I live free without subscription

India vs South Africa live streaming online free: The second India vs South Africa T20I is currently being played in Cuttack.

During the second T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Cuttack, India have set South Africa a target of 149 runs after being asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

Primarily a disappointing batting performance, India managed a respectable total due to veteran batter Dinesh Karthik scoring 30* (21) with the help of two fours and sixes each.

Representing India after three years because of his supreme finishing skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022, even Karthik struggled initially scoring 9* (15) before hitting two fours and as many sixes off Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius in the last two overs respectively.

Top-order batters Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (40) managed to build starts for the second time in a row in this series but neither of the two could convert it into substantial individual scores at the Barabati Stadium tonight.

India vs South Africa live streaming online free

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking two early wickets with the new ball in the second innings, India have firmed their grip regarding defending this total. While both teams can seal victories from hereon, fans should brace themselves for watching another riveting match on a Sunday night.

As far as the list of channels is concerned, host broadcaster Star Sports is broadcasting and streaming this five-match series in India. Speaking particularly about streaming options, Disney+Hotstar remains the only legal platform for fans to stream India vs South Africa T20Is.

Readers must note that they will have to buy a paid subscription to be able to watch this series on Disney+Hotstar and that there’s no app streaming this series for free. Having said that, Indian fans can watch these matches for free on Doordarshan Sports.