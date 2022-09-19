India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets cost price: Ekana Sports City Lucknow Stadium capacity for IND vs SA T20

India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets cost price: Lucknow will be hosting its 10th international match next month.

It will be after playing eight T20Is in India across a couple of visits this year that South Africa will be playing their first ODI in this country in almost seven years.

The first of a three-match ODI series will be played in Lucknow as this format will return to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium after almost three years.

It is noteworthy that both India and South Africa will be playing their first ODI at this venue. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, these two teams would’ve played an ODI against each other in March 2020.

India vs South Africa Lucknow tickets cost price

UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) have adopted a proactive approach with respect to putting tickets on sale for general public weeks before the match on October 6.

Interested fans can book the tickets from online platform Paytm Insider. All they will have to do is search for “Mastercard Series” in the search box available on both the website and mobile application. Upon clicking on the icon showing “1st ODI”, users will be redirected to the tickets page.

Click on “Buy Now” towards the right side of your screens to select the number of tickets of the preferred price category before completing the transaction like any other online transaction.

It is worth mentioning that UPCA have arranged for a total of 10 different price categories for 30 different blocks of the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The price categories range between INR 1,200 – INR 22,000. They are:

INR 1,200 – East Upper Block 3, East Upper Block 4, West Upper Block 8, West Upper Block 9.

INR 1,500 – East Upper Block 2, East Upper Block 5, West Upper Block 10, West Upper Block 10.

INR 2,500 – East Lower Block 3, East Lower Block 4, East Lower Block 5, East Upper Block 1, West Lower Block 7, West Lower Block 8, West Lower Block 9, West Upper Block 11.

INR 3,000 – East Lower Block 2, West Lower Block 10.

INR 4,000 – East Lower Block 1, West Lower Block 11.

INR 5,000 – North Side Presidential Gallery A, North Side Presidential Gallery B, North Side Presidential Gallery Center.

INR 5,500 – South Side Presidential Gallery.

INR 10,000 – North Platinum Lawn 1, North Platinum Lawn 2.

INR 15,000 – South Director Lawn 1, South Director Lawn 2.

INR 22,000 – South VIP Lounge 1, South VIP Lounge 2.

Ekana Sports City Lucknow Stadium capacity for IND vs SA T20

One of the newest cricket stadiums built in India, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has a capacity to handle as many as 50,000 spectators during a live event.