India vs South Africa T20 venues stadium list: In which cities will IND vs SA T20Is be played?

India vs South Africa T20 venues: India and South Africa will be playing six white-ball matches across as many venues within 14 days.

Been playing international cricket in India since 1991, South Africa are touring India for the 16th time for white-ball series starting from tomorrow.

However, 2022 is the first instance when South Africa have traveled to India twice for bilateral series. It was right after Indian Premier League 2022 that both the teams had participated in a five-match T20I series. Merely after three months, the Proteas will again be playing a three-match T20I series which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Other than the number of matches, a primary difference between both the series is that India and South Africa had kick-started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 preparations during the series in June and will be culminating the same in September-October. Readers must note that both these teams won’t be playing any T20I between this series and the world event to be played in Australia next month.

India vs South Africa T20 venues stadium list

Scheduled to be played within seven days, three T20Is will require both the teams to travel in excess of 5,500 km from the starting point. While the first T20I will be played in South India, the second and third will be played in East and Central India respectively.

September 28 – 1st T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvanathapuram

October 2 – 2nd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

October 4 – 3rd T20I at Holkar Stadium, Indore

Having hosted a handful of T20Is each, readers must note that the visitors will be playing their first-ever T20I on each one of the three above mentioned venues.

India vs South Africa ODI venues stadium list

As far as a three-match ODI series is concerned, there is no hiding to the fact that both the teams won’t be risking their World Cup-bound players for all the three ODIs.

Furthermore, travel for players will be far less between the three ODIs which will be played within six days in Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi.

October 6 – 1st ODI at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 9 – 2nd ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

October 11 – 3rd ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi