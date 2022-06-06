India vs South Africa team players list: IND vs SA team squad 2022 T20s

India vs South Africa team players list: India and South Africa will be resuming their T20 rivalry after more than two and a half years.

While a large majority of overseas cricketers who took part in the recently concluded 15th season of the Indian Premier League have returned home or to other countries for subsequent assignments, South African cricketers will be once again seen in action in India later this week.

Part of India’s bumper home season 2021-22, a five-match T20I series against South Africa will be the first time when an Indian home season (international cricket) will be played on both sides of an IPL season. Overall, it will be only for the second time in the history of cricket when India will be playing international cricket at home in the month of June.

With the first T20I to be played in Delhi amid a heat wave on June 9, players from both the sides would be relieved at the prospect of playing only night matches in this Indian weather.

India, the highlight of whose 18-member squad lies in the maiden call-ups for Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik and comebacks for Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, will be playing without the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (all rested).

KL Rahul, who had led India in a Test and three ODIs in South Africa earlier this year, will be leading them for the first time in the shortest format this month.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing with a full-strength squad with the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi expected to take advantage of their respective IPL 2022 stints.

India vs South Africa team players list

India – KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa – Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.