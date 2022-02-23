India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch IND vs SL Lucknow T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs SL T20I.

The first T20I of the imminent Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be played in Lucknow tomorrow. Set to host a T20I after more than two years, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will be hosting India in the shortest format for only the second time.

In what will be the ninth bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka, it will be the fourth time for Sri Lanka playing a bilateral T20I series against India in India. Yet to register a T20I series victory in India, Sri Lanka would be looking to build on the momentum of having beaten them (2-1 at home) for the first time last year.

As far as the head to head record between both these teams in the shortest format is concerned, India have maintained a significant 14-7 lead over the years. Playing at home, India’s lead further exceeds to 8-2 in 11 matches.

Prep mode 🔛 #TeamIndia hit the ground running as they gear up for the @Paytm #INDvSL T20I series. 💪 👍 pic.twitter.com/pcRxQYiJMw — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 in India. As had been the case during the recently concluded West Indies’ tour of India, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this series as well.

Lucknow T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Additionally, as an added bonus, fans are likely to have the option of following this series on DD Sports as well.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they might be able to watch these T20Is on their televisions by tuning in to Sony SIX. Having said that, an official confirmation is awaited.

Date – 24/02/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).