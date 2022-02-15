India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies: When and where to watch IND vs WI Kolkata T20I?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs WI T20I.

Put to a brief halt by Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction, West Indies’ tour of India 2022 will resume with its second leg in the form of a three-match T20I series from tonight.

Set to play a T20I after more than two years, India and West Indies will be playing one in Kolkata after more than three years. In what will be their eighth bilateral T20I series against West Indies, India would be keen to enhance their 4-2 lead thus far.

West Indies, who failed to provide any competition in the ODIs, would be desperate in their search of a victory on this tour. Considering how they have a thing for doing well in the shortest format, the visitors would be banking on their confidence from defeating England at home and looking to defeat India for the first time in a T20I series.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of West Indies’ tour of India 2022 in India. As had been the case during the recently concluded three-match ODI series, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the T20Is as well.

Kolkata T20Is between India and West Indies will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Additionally, as an added bonus, fans will also have the option of following this series on DD Sports.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in West Indies are concerned, they will be able to watch these T20Is on their televisions by tuning in to Sportsmax. Fans in US, on the other hand, will have to switch to Willow TV and ESPN+ to follow this series.

Date – 16/02/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 08:30 AM (Jamaica) and 07:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), Sportsmax (West Indies), Willow TV and ESPN+ (US) and Sky Sports (UK).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).