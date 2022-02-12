All team squads of IPL 2022: Today IPL auction players list

All team squads of IPL 2022: A grand total of INR 388.1 crore was spent on the first day of Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

A hectic first day of Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction might not have provided the exact quality and status of squads but it was quite successful in providing the archetype auction-day thrill and entertainment.

10 franchises splurged a grand total of INR 388.1 crore to buy 74 players. These players can be further categorised into 54 Indian and 20 overseas. While some franchises remained actively involved in the bidding process throughout the day, the others bid on selective occasions only to save money for tomorrow.

It is noteworthy that all the franchises have a combined total of 173.4 crore left to spend on a maximum of 93 Indian and 50 overseas players on Day 2. While a lot of high-profile names are yet to go under the hammer for the first time, an accelerated round will witness teams completing their squads in the real sense on Day 2.

It was a day for Indian players today. Tomorrow will be about the overseas players. #IPLAuction — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

As is the case with IPL auction dynamics, franchises will have to be on their toes for tables can be turned in both directions. For some franchises who still have a large amount left with them despite doing quite well today, it will be their game to lose at the auction table if they don’t make wise decisions on Sunday.

All team squads of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 crore), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore), Anuj Rawat (INR 3.4 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (INR 2.40 crore), Akash Deep (INR 20 lakh), Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.50 crore), Harshal Patel (10.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (INR 7 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 10.75 crore).

Lucknow Supergiants

KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Mark Wood (INR 7.5 crore), Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore).

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crore), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crore), R Sai Kishore (INR 3 crore), Noor Ahmad (INR 30 lakh), Jason Roy (INR 2 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 9 crore), Mohammed Shami (INR 6.25 crore), Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 crore), Abhinav Manohar (INR 2.6 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore), Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore), Sheldon Jackson (INR 50 lakh), Pat Cummins (INR 7.25 crore), Nitish Rana (INR 8 crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 12.25 crore).

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (INR 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (INR 4 crore), Rahul Chahar (INR 5.25 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 60 lakh), Harpreet Brar (INR 3.8 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (INR 8.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (INR 6.75), Kagiso Rabada (INR 8.25 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 9 crore), Jitesh Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (INR 25 lakh).

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 1.10 crore), David Warner (INR 6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (INR 6.50 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore), KS Bharat (INR 2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 2 crore) Sarfaraz Khan (INR 20 lakh), Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 3.80 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (INR 7 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 5 crore), Trent Boult (INR 8 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 6.50 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 8.50 crore), KC Cariappa (INR 30 lakh), Prasidh Krishna (INR 10 crore).

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore), Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 crore), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.60 crore), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh).

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore), Priyam Garg (INR 20 lakh), Abhishek Sharma (INR 6.5 crore), Kartik Tyagi (INR 4 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (INR 4.2 crore), Shreyas Gopal (INR 75 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (INR 8.5 crore), J Suchith (INR 20 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (INR 10.75 crore), Washington Sundar (INR 8.75 crore), T Natarajan (INR 4 crore).