India vs West Indies Man of the Match today: Who won awarded Man of the Match in IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Kolkata?

India vs West Indies Man of the Match today: The Indian batter has won his third match award in just his 14th T20I.

During the third T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Kolkata, India beat West Indies by 17 runs to win the three-match series 3-0. It is for the second time on the tour that the visitors have been whitewashed.

Chasing a 185-run target, West Indies once again failed to build upon vice-captain Nicholas Pooran’s half-century. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Pooran scored 61 (47) with the help of eight fours and a six but didn’t receive apt support from the other end.

Needing 37 runs to win in the last three overs, West Indies were very much in the chase only to lose Pooran on the first delivery of the 18th over.

With bowling figures of 4-0-22-3, India pacer Harshal Patel was the pick of their bowlers dismissing Rovman Powell (25), Roston Chase (12) and Romario Shepherd (29) at the Eden Gardens tonight.

A comprehensive bowling performance from the Indian team witnessed Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur picking a couple of wickets each to not allow the West Indian batters to dictate terms.

India vs West Indies Man of the Match

Asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (5), India put on board 184/5 in 20 overs on the back of a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*).

While Yadav hit a four and as many as seven sixes at a strike rate of 209.67, Venkatesh Iyer hit four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 184.21 as the pair accumulated 84 runs in the last five overs.

A good series win for Team India. Many positives. SKY, Harshal, Bishnoi , #venkateshiyer , all doing brilliantly. Harshal in the death overs was phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/w2oLeM6aZg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

“Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. Needed someone to stay there after Rohit [Sharma] got out. We had a long chat in the team meeting as to how we are going to react under immense pressure and it came out very well. I just try to keep things simple,” Yadav told Star Sports after winning his third Man of the Match award in his 14th T20I.