India vs Zimbabwe head to head in T20 history: IND vs ZIM T20 head to head records and stats

India and Zimbabwe will be playing a T20I against each other after more than six years.

The 42nd match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne tomorrow. Having faced each other in a three-match ODI series earlier this year, India and Zimbabwe will be locking horns in the shortest format after more than six years.

The last T20I between these two teams had resulted in a thrilling finish after India managed to defend 139 runs by just three runs. In what will be the first-ever India-Zimbabwe T20I outside of Zimbabwe, it will also witness these two teams playing each other for the first time in a T20 World Cup.

India, who have already been part of two close finishes in this round, would neither be wanting to take another game down to the wire nor be wanting to register a defeat to bring teams below them on the points table into contention for qualifying to the next round. Irrespective of the margin, an Indian victory will see them playing against England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Already knocked out of the tournament, Zimbabwe will be eyeing defeating India for the third time in this format. Having put on display immense potential in this World Cup, Zimbabwe wouldn’t get a bigger validation and acceptance than by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan and India in a World Cup.

India vs Zimbabwe head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 7

Matches won by IND: 5

Matches won by ZIM: 2

Matches played at a neutral venue: 0 (IND 0, ZIM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (IND 0, ZIM 0)

IND average score against ZIM: 140

ZIM average score against IND: 132

Most runs for IND: 69 (KL Rahul)

Most runs for ZIM: 39 (Sikandar Raza)

Most wickets for IND: 6 (Axar Patel)

Most wickets for ZIM: 1 (Tendai Chatara and Sean Williams)

Most catches for IND: 4 (Axar Patel)

Most catches for ZIM: 2 (Sean Williams)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).