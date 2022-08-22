India vs Zimbabwe Man of the Match: Who won Man of the Match today in IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI in Harare?

India vs Zimbabwe Man of the Match: The Indian batter won the match award for the second time in international cricket.

During the third ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 in Harare, India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs post a nervous finish. A match which could’ve won by either of the two teams was won by the visitors as they managed to keep their nerves when it mattered the most.

Chasing a 290-run target, Zimbabwe were reduced to 169/7 in the 36th over. With another quick finish on the cards, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza (115) and pacer Brad Evans (28) turned the tables by joining hands for a 73-ball 104-run eighth wicket partnership.

Raza, who hit nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 121.05, scored his sixth ODI century, fifth at home, fourth at No. 5, third this month and first against India. However, a mind-blowing knock couldn’t steer Zimbabwe to victory as India pacer Shardul Thakur dismissed Raza in the penultimate over to continue his knack of picking wickets at crucial times.

A job well done. Congratulations team India on the clinical series win 👏🏽 🇮🇳

Also @SRazaB24 is a special player, gave the passionate Harare crowd lots to cheer @ZimCricketv 👌🏽🇿🇼 #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/3AXaxoLzc1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 22, 2022

Other than Thakur, spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets at each. However, it was Avesh Khan who emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 9.3-1-66-3.

India vs Zimbabwe Man of the Match

Captain KL Rahul winning the toss and opting to bat first had resulted in India scoring 289/8 in 50 overs earlier in the day. A comparatively slower 63-run opening partnership between vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan (40) and Rahul (30) wasn’t an ideal start for the visitors but Shubman Gill (130) and Ishan Kishan (50) put together a match-winning 127-ball 140-run third-wicket partnership.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 16th over, Gill scored his maiden international century comprising of 15 fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.02. As a result, the 22-year old player was awarded with the Player of the Match award for the second time at the highest level.

“I was just trying to minimize my dot-ball percentage. I just tried to time the ball and not hit it hard. The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it. Always special to get a hundred, I had made three nineties but wanted to get a century,” Gill told the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.