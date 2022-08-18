India vs Zimbabwe match highlights: India vs Zimbabwe ODI highlights today match

India vs Zimbabwe match highlights: The KL Rahul-led side exhibited nearly flawless display of all-round at the Harare Sports Club.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, team India decimated the hosts by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series.

En route the rather modest target of 190, the opening pair of vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 113) and Shubman Gill (82* off 72) were all over the Zimbabwean bowlers like a rash, providing them nearly no moments of joy as they chased down the target in mere 30.5 Overs, while stitching together an unbeaten 192-run partnership.

The Zimbabwean skipper deployed as many as eight bowlers during the chase, but none of them were good enough to provide the opening breakthrough.

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul won the Toss and elected to bowl first, and the bowlers did not disappoint him one bit. Deepak Chahar, on his return back to the team, bowled immaculately to get rid of the top-3 opposition batters within the initial Powerplay.

The hosts never really looked like posting a huge total post the initial dent, as pacer Prasidh Krishna (8-0-50-3) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (7.3-2-24-3) later, were in no mood to keep a foot wrong throughout the innings.

India vs Zimbabwe match highlights

Bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar, on his return back to competitive Cricket after six months, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his tremendous spell with the new ball. He ultimately finished his spell with figures of 7-0-27-3.

A brilliant comeback for @deepak_chahar9 as he is adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/27 👏👏#TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/HowMse2blr — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022

Readers can catch the India versus Zimbabwe first ODI highlights, which took place at the Harare Sports Club today, by clicking here.