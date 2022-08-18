Harare Sports Club average score in ODI: Highest successful run-chase in Harare ODIs full list

Harare Sports Club average score in ODI: The SportsRush brings you the details about the average score of Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe will take on India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Both sides would want to start the series on a winning note.

Zimbabwe are on high at the moment, they qualified for the T20 World Cup earlier, whereas they defeated Bangladesh in both the T20I series and the ODI series. The form of Sikandar Raza has been the biggest boost for Zimbabwe.

Team India have decided to rest the majority of their star players for their series, and KL Rahul is making his comeback. Rahul will be leading the side, whereas Shikhar Dhawan will be his deputy. All the eyes will be on Deepak Chahar as well, who is making a comeback after an injury.

Harare Sports Club average score in ODI

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has always been a competitive track, where there is help for both batters and bowlers. This ground has a history of supporting the bowlers, and the average 1st innings ODI score here has been 234 runs. Although, some big scores have been made, but generally bowlers have done well.

However, in the last ODI series against Bangladesh, the average 1st innings score was 283 runs. So, the pitch was brilliant for the batters in the last 3-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

The highest run-chase at the Harare Sports Club has been achieved by South Africa against Australia in 2014. Australia scored 327 runs in the first innings courtesy of Aaron Finch’s century and George Bailey’s half-century. Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and Ryan McLaren took a couple of wickets each for the Proteas.

South Africa chased the target easily by losing just three wickets, where Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers scored brilliant centuries for the Proteas. Mitchell Starc took a couple of wickets for the Australian side.

Zimbabwe’s chase of 307 runs against Bangladesh is at the 2nd position, whereas Zimbabwe’s chase of 304 runs against New Zealand is at the 3rd position.