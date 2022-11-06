India vs Zimbabwe weather forecast in Melbourne today: Current weather in Melbourne Cricket Ground on 6 November

MCG will be hosting a match for the sixth time in this World Cup. Photo Credit: Black Caps Twitter

Having had no episode in the last six years, India-Zimbabwe T20I rivalry will resume in less than a couple of hours from now. A night fixture on a triple-header day, the last ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa failing to seal a 159-run target against Netherlands in Adelaide this morning has converted this match into a dead-rubber. While Zimbabwe were already eliminated from the race to qualify for the semi-finals, a South African loss confirmed an Indian qualification.

Having said that, India wouldn’t want to give up on their winning momentum especially before their first knockout match of this World Cup. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would be eager to add to the long list of upsets in this tournament. Having already defeated them twice in this format, Zimbabwe would be fancying their chances of ending T20 World Cup 2022 on a high.

India vs Zimbabwe weather forecast in Melbourne today

In what is going to be the sixth match of the tournament in the sporting capital of Australia, the previous three had all been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather conditions. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to the case on the given day.

A pleasant evening in the city has no scope for rainfall to cause any interruption according to weather portal AccuWeather. Therefore, all the stakeholders can expect a full-fledged 40-over contest on a Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report for India-Zimbabwe T20I

Considering how people in excess of 1,00,000 are expected to throng the iconic MCG for this match, weather gods’ leniency should further up the ante with respect to the creation of an electrifying atmosphere.

Current hourly weather in Melbourne Cricket Ground

07:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).