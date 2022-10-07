IND W vs BAN W T20 2022 records: India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 head to head record

India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs BAN-W T20I.

India Women and Bangladesh Women will contest in Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Match 15 in Sylhet tomorrow. Having completed their fourth match of the tournament against Pakistan at the same venue an hour ago, India will take the field for the second time in as many days.

Table-toppers despite losing to Pakistan today, India have won three and lost one match thus far in the tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at the third position and have won two and lost one out of their three matches till now.

For some strange reason, overall India vs Bangladesh T20I head-to-head record is quite similar to that of India vs Pakistan before today’s match. While Pakistan have defeated India in the shortest format after six and a half years, Bangladesh haven’t done so in over four years.

Readers must note that India and Bangladesh will be facing each other for the first time since ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Their last T20I against each other had resulted in an 18-run Indian victory at the WACA over two and a half years ago.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by IND-W: 10

Matches won by BAN-W: 2

Matches played in Bangladesh: 4 (IND-W 4, BAN-W 0)

Matches played in Asia: 11 (IND-W 9, BAN-W 2)

Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 0 (IND-W 0, BAN-W 0)

IND-W average score against BAN-W: 119

BAN-W average score against IND-W: 94

Most runs for IND-W: 284 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for BAN-W: 155 (Salma Khatun)

Most wickets for IND-W: 2 (Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for BAN-W: 11 (Salma Khatun)

Most catches for IND-W: 4 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for BAN-W: 4 (Jahanara Alam)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).