India Women vs Thailand Women pitch report tomorrow match: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report for Women’s Asia Cup 2022 semi final

India Women vs Thailand Women pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

India Women will take on Thailand Women in the 1st semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign. The winner of this match will qualify for the final on Saturday. Both teams met each other on Monday, where India thrashed Thailand by 9 wickets.

India Women finished as the joint table-toppers with 10 points as they won five of their six games. The team has done well in the tournament, and instead of experimenting, they will look to stick to their best combination in this game. The emergence of Shafali Verma as an all-rounder has been excellent.

Thailand Women really punched above their weight to qualify for the semi-finals. The victory they got against Pakistan was a brilliant one, but they were underwhelming in the last match where India bowled them out for just 37 runs. This match will be a tough one for the side.

The pitches in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 have been really tough for the batters, and the spinners have dominated the proceedings so far. Sylhet International Stadium has hosted a total of 11 games in the tournament so far, where 8 matches have been won by the teams batting first.

55 Runs (44)

2 Wickets Shafali Verma is the Player of the Match. #CricketTwitter #WomensAsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/gwBoLWmGKC — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 8, 2022

The average 1st innings score in Sylhet International Stadium in this tournament has been just 112 runs, which proves that this stadium is very tough for batting. This pitch is low and slow, and the batters are facing a lot of difficulties in timing their shots and posting big scores.

Both teams are expected to go spin-heavy in this match as well, and the teams may look to bat first upon winning the toss. However, it has been seen that the batters who are counter-attacking the bowlers have been able to score runs. A lot of games have already been played here, and the pitch will definitely won’t improve.