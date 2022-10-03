Why is Smriti Mandhana not playing today’s Women’s Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia in Sylhet?

Why is Smriti Mandhana not playing: India have made four changes in their playing 11 for the match against Malaysia Women.

India Women are up against Malaysia Women in the league match of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Malaysia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match.

India Women won the first match against Sri Lanka, and they would want to get their 2nd win on the trot. Jemimah Rodrigues was at her very best in the last match, and she would want to continue here as well. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also been looking in brilliant form this year.

Malaysia Women started their tournament with a big defeat against Pakistan Women. It is safe to say that they are one of the weakest teams in the tournament, and they would want to gain experience playing against big teams.

Why is Smriti Mandhana not playing

The Indian team has made four changes for their game against Malaysia Women. Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur have been replaced by Sabbineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

It is safe to say that there is no visible competition between India and Malaysia, and that’s why India have decided to replace their big names for the match. There are no injury concerns as of now, and Smriti Mandhana has also been rested for the very same reason.

Mandhana has been one of India’s most consistent players, and she has not got much rest in between as well. She represented India in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and after the tournament, she represented Southern Brave in the Hundred Women’s competition.

Mandhana also played all six white-ball games of recent England vs India series as well. So, it is apt that she has been getting some rest in the Asia Cup. Mandhana recently said that she is even thinking of skipping the Women’s Big Bash in Australia in order to gain some rest ahead of the busy international calendar.