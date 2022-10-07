India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: IND W vs PAK W OTT platform for free live streaming

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: There is a lot of craze about the match between these arch-rivals.

India Women will face their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday. Both teams have occupied the top 2 spots in the tournament so far, and this can be an interesting game to watch out for. The excitement is always on a different level when India and Pakistan take on each other.

The Indian team is comfortably at the top of the table with 3 wins in 3 games, and all of them have been pretty easy wins for them so far. However, it is safe to say that the match against Pakistan will be their toughest so far in the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues is in brilliant form with the bat, whereas all the bowlers have done their jobs as well.

Pakistan Women started the tournament with two successive wins, but the last defeat against Thailand Women was a shocker. The team would want to get over that loss soon as the Indian team is a far stronger opposition, and it won’t be easy for Pakistan to beat a spirited Indian side.

The match between India and Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup will start at 1:00 pm IST on Friday, with the toss taking place at 12:30 pm IST. Star Sports Network broadcasted the Men’s Asia Cup 2022, and it is the official broadcaster of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 as well.

Star Sports 2/HD will be broadcasting the match between both sides live on TV. The match will be available on Star Sports’ digital platform Disney+Hotstar as well, where the fans will have to subscribe to one of their available packages in order to watch the match live on Hotstar’s app or website.

The fans in Pakistan can watch the match live on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD. This match is expected to be dominated by the spinners, and you can read the pitch report of the match by clicking here.