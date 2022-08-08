“India women will be wiser after missing CWG gold”: Mohammad Kaif believes India will learn from Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match loss vs Australia

Mohammad Kaif congratulated the Indian team for winning a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games and said that the team will learn from it.

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s aim of winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 shattered when the Australian team defeated India by mere 9 runs in the final match of the tournament.

Australia posted a competitive score of 161 runs in the first innings, where Beth Mooney scored a brilliant half-century. India, in reply, had their chances in the game, where Harmanpreet Kaur scored 65 runs in just 43 balls, but the team fell short in the end, and they had to compromise for a silver medal.

Mohammad Kaif congratulates Indian Women’s team on winning Silver medal

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has tweeted that the Indian team will be wiser after the defeat in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. He said that the launch of the Indian Premier League 2022 will be crucial for the Indian players in the crunch situations of the game.

“You never lose, you either win or you learn. Indian women will be wiser after missing CWG gold. Women’s IPL will teach them the art of winning big games that go to wire. Congrats for the silver,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

You never lose, you either win or you learn. Indian women will be wiser after missing CWG gold. Women’s IPL will teach them the art of winning big games that go to wire. Congrats for the silver. @BCCIWomen — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2022



The call for the Women’s IPL has been going on for a long time now. Australia have invested heavily in the Women’s Big Bash League, and the results are in front of everyone. The biggest names in Women’s cricket appear in the WBBL, and even the youngsters of the Australian team have the experience to play in crunch situations.

The Indian team has played some great cricket in the past as well, but the lack of composure in crunch situations has cost them in the past as well. In the 2017 World Cup final, the cup was in India’s hands, but they bottled it in the end. Even in the 2020 T20 World Cup, India dropped some easy chances under pressure.