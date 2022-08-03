Group A Qualified teams in Commonwealth Games 2022: List of all teams qualified for semi finals of Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s Cricket

Group A Qualified teams in Commonwealth Games 2022: India have thrashed Barbados in their final group stage match of CWG 2022.

During the final ‘Group A’ match of the ongoing women’s Cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, team India have handed a heavy drubbing to Barbados by 100 runs.

En route the target of 163 runs, Barbados were never in the chase one bit, as they got bundled up for 62/8 in their 20 Overs. Middle-order batter Kyshona Knight (16) was the highest run-scorer in the entire innings, which pretty much sums up the lopsided nature of the contest.

India’s Renuka Singh (4-0-10-4) bagged her second consecutive four-wicket haul at the Games, to puncture the spirits of the Barbadian batting-order, in what was a must-win encounter for both the sides.

Earlier, some fantastic contributions from the destructive opener Shafali Verma (43 off 26), and later by the pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (56* off 46) and Deepti Sharma (34* off 28) propelled the India score to 162/4 after 20 Overs.

Group A Qualified teams in Commonwealth Games 2022

With the win, team India has now qualified for the semi-final from ‘Group A’, with two wins out of three matches. With three wins in as many matches, Australia sit right at the top of the group, and had already made it through to the semi-final after their win against Pakistan last Saturday.

From the other group, New Zealand and England, with two wins in as many matches, have also made it through to the semi-finals.

The winner of the final Group B match today between England and New Zealand, will face India during the semi-final encounter on August 6.

The Bronze medal match, between the two losers of the semi-finals, and the grand finale or the Gold medal match, will be played on the same day, on August 7.