Indian cricket commentators IND vs SL 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs Sri Lanka Tests

IND vs SL: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for India vs Sri Lanka Tests.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, India have started on a positive note after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat.

Leading India for the first time in this format, Sharma was the first of their batter to be dismissed after he pulled a Lahiru Kumara delivery straight to Suranga Lakmal at fine leg. A swift 52-run opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal (33) and Sharma ended with the latter walking back to the pavilion after scoring 29 (28) including six fours.

Playing for the first time at No. 3 in only his second home Test, Hanuma Vihari batted with composure especially after his team lost two wickets in the morning session. Nearing a fifth Test half-century, Vihari has already put together a 50-run partnership for the third wicket alongside former captain Virat Kohli.

Hanuma Vihari – A gem of a human being, team man, servant of the game away from glitz and glamor.. Deserved this chance – Not a replacement or an extra batter today, but an elected member of the top order core. Delighted that he’s making it count. #INDvsSL — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 4, 2022

Indian cricket commentators IND vs SL

Host broadcaster Star Sports have arranged a stellar commentary panel comprising of commentary teams in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

For a change, Star also have a team for hosting shows at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium for this match. In what was a common practice before the COVID-19 pandemic, all other shows were being executed from their Mumbai studio lately.

As far as the English and Hindi commentators for this series are concerned, tried and tested names in Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Irfan Pathan and others are calling the matches for Star Sports.

English – Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Russell Arnold, Harsha Bhogle, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Karthik.

Hindi – Nikhil Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Deep Dasgupta, Jatin Sapru.