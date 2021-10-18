Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid: Will Rahul Dravid be part of Indian support staff during T20 World Cup 2021?

Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid: The former Indian captain is all but likely to become the next coach of the senior men’s team.

India kick-started their first training session of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on the eve of their first warm-up match against England in Dubai yesterday. The development was confirmed after BCCI posted a few photos from the training session across their social media handles.

Coming on the back of leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to the Indian setup as a mentor has become a source of amazement for fans.

Readers must note that this is Dhoni’s first association with the national team in a non-playing capacity and that he won’t be assisting the team after this World Cup.

In addition to facing ODI champions England tonight, India are also scheduled to play Australia in their second warm-up match on Wednesday.

There is no hiding to the fact that T20 World Cup 2021 will also be last for the current support staff namely head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

It was only yesterday that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had invited job application for various posts regarding the support staff of the senior men’s team.

If reports from trustworthy sources doing the rounds are to be believed, former India captain Rahul Dravid is all but likely to be roped in as the new head coach. Despite extending his tenure as NCA’s (National Cricket Academy) Head of Cricket, Dravid has reportedly finally agreed to take charge of the national team as a head coach.

Dravid, who has already coached India A and India U-19 in the past years, had traveled with the senior team as a head coach during their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Assuming that the reports of Dravid’s appointment as India’s head coach translate into the truth, he still won’t be available for the T20 World Cup. After Shastri and others’ tenures come to an end after the world event, Dravid will take charge from the home series against New Zealand next month.