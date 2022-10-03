Indore Cricket Stadium records last 10 matches T20: Holkar Indore Stadium T20 results all list

Indore Cricket Stadium records last 10 matches: Holkar Stadium will be hosting an international match after almost 33 months.

The third T20I of South Africa’s tour of India 2022 will be played in Indore tomorrow. Although the series has been clinched by the hosts, a dead-rubber will provide an equal opportunity to both the teams for fine-tuning skills in their last T20I ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Set to play only their second match at the Holkar Stadium, South Africa, in particular, will have a lot to improve after two consecutive losses. Having already lost their first-ever bilateral T20I series in India, the Proteas would be trying their best to avoid a whitewash.

Holkar Indore Stadium T20 results all list

In what is going to be the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium, it will be the first one for the visitors. India, who’ve won both their Indore T20Is till date, will have eyes on a third win in a row here.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 88 runs 2017 2 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 7 wickets 2020

Indore Cricket Stadium records last 10 matches T20

Since hosting its last T20I almost 33 months ago, Indore has hosted 10 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. The stadium was also venue to five Road Safety World Series 2022 matches last month but they don’t classify under the T20 format.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 Rajasthan vs Saurashtra Rajasthan won by 15 runs 2021 2 Madhya Pradesh vs Services Madhya Pradesh won by 2 runs 2021 3 Vidarbha vs Services Services won by 8 wickets 2021 4 Goa vs Rajasthan Goa won by 37 runs 2021 5 Saurashtra vs Goa Saurashtra won by 90 runs 2021 6 Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Madhya Pradesh won by 21 runs 2021 7 Rajasthan vs Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan won by 10 runs 2021 8 Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Saurashtra won by 79 runs 2021 9 Madhya Pradesh vs Goa Madhya Pradesh won by 6 runs 2021 10 Services vs Saurashtra Saurashtra won by 3 wickets 2021

A total of 89 Indore T20s since hosting its first-ever match of this format in 2009 also comprise of nine Indian Premier League matches played across three seasons.