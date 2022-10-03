Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore pitch report tomorrow match: Indore Cricket Ground pitch report batting or bowling IND vs SA 3rd T20

Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 3rd T20I.

After a high-scoring encounter in Guwahati, the caravan of the India vs South Africa T20I series will now move to Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series is already decided, but both teams would want to finish the series with a win.

The Indian batting were at its very best in the last game, and the pitch in Indore will also suit their cause. Suryakumar Yadav is in tremendous form, whereas Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik also looked great in the last match. It will be interesting if the Indian team will make any changes to the winning combination.

Captain Temba Bavuma has been the biggest liability of the South African side, but dropping him won’t be possible. The way David Miller batted in the last match was amazing, but the rest of the batters have struggled so far. There are some world-class bowlers in the team, but they bowled a lot of full tosses in the last match.

Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore pitch report tomorrow match

The pitch at Indore’s Holkar Stadium is a batting beauty, and the batters from both sides will be looking forward to this match. There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters can play their shots at their will. This pitch has no visible demons, and there is no help for any kind of bowlers.

ALSO READ: Holkar Stadium ticket prices

This ground is one of the smallest in the world in terms of ground dimensions so it will be very easy for the batters to clear the boundary ropes on this very ground. The outfield of the ground is also very fast, and it will be almost impossible for the fielders to stop the ball once placed in the gap.

This ground has just hosted a couple of T20Is, where India posted 260 runs in the first match. Recently, this ground hosted the games of the Road Safety World Series where the average score was 159 runs. With all being said, this is an excellent pitch to bat on, and the captains would prefer to chase upon winning the toss.

A total of 9 IPL matches have been played here, where 8 games were won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score was just 160 runs, it does not justify the surface. The team batting first will aim to score above 190 runs as any total is chasable here at this ground.