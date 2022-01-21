Innings break time in ODI match: How long is the innings break in ODI cricket?

Innings break time in ODI match: Length of an innings break in each format of cricket differs from one another.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Paarl, India have scored 287/6 in their allotted quota of 50 overs on the back of a 115-run partnership for the third wicket between captain Lokesh Rahul (55) and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (85).

Rahul, who won the toss and chose to bat earlier in the day, was in the middle when his team lost opening batter Shikhar Dhawan (29) and former captain Virat Kohli (0) in successive overs.

While Rahul adopted a conventional approach to bat at a strike rate of 69.62, it was Pant who played in his archetype manner to put on display a career-best innings comprising of 10 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 119.71. Finding boundaries at regular intervals, Pant taking calculated risks worked wonders for him at the Boland Park today.

Contributing with the bat for the second time in a row, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored a vital 40* (38) with the help of three fours and a six in the third powerplay ensuring that the team scores a competitive total.

Innings break time in ODI match

Contrary to Test cricket, an innings break in ODIs lasts for 45 minutes. A normal ODI innings is expected to be completed within 210 minutes (three and a half hours).

As far as the first innings of the ongoing match is concerned, South Africa have taken close to four hours to bowl 50 overs. Therefore, the umpires are likely to shorten the inning break to around 30 minutes.

In situations where time is lost in the first innings due to any reason, umpires deduct time from the innings break in the hope of the match getting completed on time.

Time lost up to 60 minutes in the first innings results in a 30-minute innings break. Time lost up to 120 minutes in the first innings results in a 20-minute innings break. If the time lost in the first innings of an ODI match exceeds 120 minutes, the innings break is reduced to 10 minutes (like Tests).