IPL 2021 Awards List: Full List of Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, and other winners of Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021 Awards List: The SportsRush brings you all the awards won by individuals and teams at the end of Indian Premier League 2021.

The caravan of IPL 2021 finally came to its end, and Chennai Super Kings won the prestigious title. However, IPL 2021 doesn’t only award the winning team, but there are a lot of individual awards up for the grab.

Now, let’s have a look at all the award winners in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2021 Awards List: Orange Cap

The highest run-scorer of the tournament gets awarded with the Orange cap. In this season, we saw the closest-ever race for this honour. When the UAE leg started, Shikhar Dhawan was at the lead, whereas the likes of KL Rahul and Sanju Samson also joined the race in between.

However, both the openers of Chennai Super Kings had their dream runs, and they eventually finished at the top-2 positions. Faf needed to score three runs of his last ball to win the cap, but he got out.

In the end, Ruturaj Gaikwad became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap with 635 runs (at an average and strike rate of 45.35 and 136.26) under his name.

IPL 2021 Awards List: Purple Cap

The highest wicket-taker of the tournament gets awarded with the Purple cap. Harshal Patel aka Purple Patel took the cap in his first game, and he never got away from it. Patel scalped 32 wickets in IPL 2021 and none of the bowlers came close to him.

Avesh Khan finished at the 2nd position with 24 wickets, whereas Bumrah finished in the top-3 with 21 wickets under his name.

For his record season, Harshal Patel got awarded with the Purple Cap of the tournament.

IPL 2021 Most Valubale Player

The two openers of Chennai Super Kings had their dream season, and they finished as the top-2 run-scorers of the season. However, both of them failed to become the most valuable player of the season. Ruturaj finished with 255.5 points, whereas Faf finished at 258 points. Both of them finished at the top-3 position.

However, with 264.5 points under his belt, Harshal Patel, the winner of Purple Cap, won the Most Valuable Player of the season.

IPL 2021 fair-play Award

The fair-play award is more of a compensation award. Rajasthan Royals could not make the playoffs, but they won this award.

IPL 2021 Emerging Player

Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IPL 2021 Catch of the Season

Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) to dismiss Sunil Narine in IPL 2021 Match 21.

IPL 2021 Super Striker of the Season

Shimron Hetmyer (242 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 168.05).

IPL 2021 Game-changer of the Season

Harshal Patel.

IPL 2021 Most Sixes Award (Let’s Crack in Sixes)

Lokesh Rahul (30).

IPL 2021 Power Player of the Season

Venkatesh Iyer for winning three Power Player (best performance in powerplays) awards in IPL 2021.

