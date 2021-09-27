IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder: Full list of highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder: The Sportsrush present for you the list of highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League 2021.

A primary reason why the ongoing second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League is a tough challenge for the batters is the sluggish nature of pitches at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Staidum, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is due to the same reason that high-scoring encounters have been rare since the UAE leg of IPL 2021 has begun. In such a situation, batters are mostly seen accumulating runs in singles and doubles than hitting the big shots at will from the word go.

Having scored consecutive half-centuries against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has replaced Delhi batter Shikhar Dhawan at the top in the list of highest run-scorers this season. Samson, who has amassed 433 runs in his maiden season as a captain, needs just nine more runs to register his career-best season in the IPL.

Not part of India’s 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 also scheduled to be played in the UAE from next month, Dhawan has remained consistent for Capitals scoring 430 runs at an average and strike rate of 47.77 and 131.09 respectively.

Barring Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are reeling at the bottom of the points table, a batter from each franchise is among the Top 10 run-scorers this season. Delhi, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have a couple of batters among the Top 10 scorers.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder