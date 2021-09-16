IPL 2021 tickets UAE: How to book tickets for Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah?

IPL 2021 tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

The second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence from this weekend as defending champions Mumbai Indians will contest against Chennai Super Kings in a box-office clash.

While the cash-rich IPL has faced delays due to various reasons over the years, it is for the first time that an IPL season is being played in two parts separated by a four-month gap.

As was the case in IPL 2020, the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will also be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) and Sharjah Cricket Stadium (Sharjah).

Players who will be taking part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 right after IPL 2021 won’t have a better option to prepare for the world event as it will also be played at the same venues.

IPL 2021 tickets UAE

It was only yesterday that an official update regarding the presence of fans inside the stadiums had been provided by the IPL. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the first time since IPL 2019 that the biggest T20 tournament in the world will be played in front of spectators.

“This match [Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings] will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation,” read IPL’s official announcement with respect to matches being accessible for fans although in “reduced capacity”.

Throwing light on the ticketing process for IPL 2021 in the UAE, fans can buy tickets either from the official website of IPL (http://www.iplt20.com/) or by clicking here. After selecting the former option, fans are advised to click on “Tickets” on IPL website’s homepage to get redirected to the ticketing page.

After reaching PlatinumList.net, interested fans will have to follow basic steps to select the seats of their choice and complete a basic online transaction to book their tickets.