Cricket

IPL 2022 group list: List of groups and teams in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 group list: List of groups and teams in IPL 2022
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Devin Booker played point guard tonight and put up a one-of-a-kind performance”: In the absence of Chris Paul, D-Book puts up the first 25/12/5/6 game in Suns history
Next Article
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Clippers? The Lakers release Ankle Injury Report for AD ahead of the Battle of L.A.
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 group list: List of groups and teams in IPL 2022
IPL 2022 group list: List of groups and teams in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 group list: BCCI have officially announced the groups of five teams each for…