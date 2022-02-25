IPL 2022 group list: List of groups and teams in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 group list: BCCI have officially announced the groups of five teams each for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022.

The grueling IPL auction is over after two long days. All ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. In terms of overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga got huge deals. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.

IPL 2022 group list

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five team each.

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

IPL to begin on March 26, Final on May 29. 70 matches in the league stage.

Teams divided in two Groups:

Group A: Mumbai, KKR, Rajasthan, Delhi and Lucknow

A team will play it’s group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Out of 70 games, 55 games will happen in Mumbai, whereas 15 of them will happen in Pune. A total of four stadiums will be used to host the tournament, one in Pune, and three in Mumbai. Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and Dr DY Patil Stadium are in Mumbai, whereas the MCA Stadium will be used in Pune.