IPL 2022: Manchester United owners and Adani Group among 22 entities interested to buy an IPL franchise

On 25 October, BCCI will announce the two new franchises to compete in IPL 2022. There has been a lot of fuss around it, and 22 parties are said to have shown their interest.

Some of the big names involved are the Glazers (Manchester United owners), Adani Group, Sanjeev Goenka (Owners of former team RPSG), Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, and Hindustan Times media. Even Bollywood couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is interested in buying one team.

There are six cities shortlisted by BCCI: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack, and Dharamsala. If reports are to be believed, Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the favorite cities to have an IPL team next season.

The last date to submit the bid was 17 October 2021, but BCCI pushed it to 20 October 2021. BCCI last two added two new franchises in 2016 when CSK and Rajasthan got banned. However, that was only for a contract of two years.

IPL 2022 teams base price

BCCI is eyeing some big bucks for the two new franchises of IPL. They have set a base price of around INR 2000 Cr [US 267 Million approx], whereas the owner must have a turnover of at least INR 3000 Cr.

The amount seems huge, but the potential owners of the franchises are quite rich in that aspect. The Glazers owns Manchester United, which is one of the highest-earning clubs in the world. Adani Group’s market cap is over USD $122.45 billion, whereas the other companies are vastly compatible in that aspect.

Sanjeev Goenka bought the Pune franchise in IPL 2016, and he is eyeing to get his second IPL time around.

Mega Auctions

There will be a mega-auction in IPL 2022, but BCCI is still sweating over the rules and regulations of retention. The news teams want less retentions, whereas the old owners want their star players to stay with them. The final retention policies will be soon announced by the BCCI,