IPL 2022 most wickets: Highest wicket taker in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 most wickets: RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga took a fifer to take a huge leap in the wicket-taking charts of IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the 54th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. After posting a brilliant score of 192 runs in the first innings, the bowlers of the side did a phenomenal job to bundle out Hyderabad for 125 runs.

The pick of the bowlers was Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga bowled a dream spell where he scalped five wickets by conceding just 18 runs in four overs. Hasaranga just went through the whole middle-order of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB bought Wanindu Hasaranga for a massive price of INR 10.75 crores. The leg-spinner was a part of the side last season as well, and he is giving some good return on RCB’s investment.

IPL 2022 most wickets

The spinners have dominated the wicket-taking charts this season, and it is interesting to note that the top-3 wicket-takers of this season are wrist spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav are at the top-3 positions in the wicket-taking charts.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top position with 22 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 7.25, courtesy of one five-wicket hall. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken a huge jump after taking five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he is now at the 2nd spot with 21 wickets in 12 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the biggest surprise of the tournament so far. He was just warming the benches for the last couple of seasons with the KKR, but he has been absolutely amazing with the Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav has scalped 18 wickets in 11 matches this season, which is his best ever IPL season.

The other two places in the top-5 wicket-takers are taken by the two pacers in Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan. Punjab’s Rabada has scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches, whereas Hyderabad’s T Natarajan has scalped 17 wickets in 9 matches. Both of them have bowled well at the death.