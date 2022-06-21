D Chameera not playing today: Why is Dushmantha Chameera not playing today’s 4th ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia?

Why Dushmantha Chameera not playing today: The home team has made a solitary change to its Playing XI for this match.

During the fourth ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We’re gonna have a bowl first. [Pitch] Played better [in the second half in third ODI] and there is a bit of weather around too. Dew also could come into play,” Finch told Dialog TV at the toss.

The only change to the Australian XI for this match has come in the form of fast bowler Pat Cummins returning in place of Jhye Richardson. In what is a regular rotational change, the development means that the visitors would continue to play with an extra all-rounder ahead of a specialist bowler.

Being asked about the same, Finch expressed confidence in his all-rounders to fulfill the quota of a fourth specialist bowler.

Why Dushmantha Chameera not playing today vs Australia?

Coming on the back of a record-breaking run-chase at the R Premdasa Stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka laid emphasis on bringing the “same attitude” to the fourth ODI.

“We have really worked on our batting, I think the batters have played the situation well. It’s really good for the team. Two outstanding performances in the last two games, need to bring the same attitude today as well,” Shanaka told Dialog TV at the toss.

Much like the opposition, Sri Lanka have also made a lone change to their Playing XI bringing in all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera. While the extent of the injury remains unknown, it is worth mentioning that Chameera is missing this match due to acute ankle pain.

🔴 Player Update:

Dushmantha Chameera was not available for selections for the 4th ODI owing to suffering an acute left lateral ankle pain. The player has undergone an MRI Scan and awaits the results to ascertain necessary medical actions.#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/qpOUOJRKiI — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2022

However, unlike Australia, Sri Lanka have included four specialist spinners in their Playing XI in Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana. Their only two fast-bowling options for this match are Chamika Karunaratne and Shanaka.